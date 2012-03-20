Wild end to high-speed chase involving two car theft suspects

LA MESA (CNS/CBS 8) - An auto theft suspect led officers on a road chase through the East County early tonight before crashing the car off Interstate 8 and fleeing on foot.

The pursuit began about 5:30 p.m. in the area of Ballantyne Street in El Cajon, sheriff's Lt. J.T. Faulkner said.

Police chased the fleeing man, who had a passenger with him, to the west over surface streets and onto I-8.

Aided by a sheriff's helicopter crew, officers followed the stolen car into La Mesa, where the suspect crashed it off the freeway onto Murray Drive, after which the sedan spun around and crashed into a retaining wall. One of the occupants of the smoking vehicle then jumped out and ran off.

Officers had both men in custody a short time later, authorities said. It was not immediately clear if the detainee had been the driver of the stolen car or the passenger.