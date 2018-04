PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) - Catcher Nick Hundley and the San Diego Padres have agreed to a $9 million, three-year contract.

The deal announced Tuesday includes the $2 million salary for this year that was agreed to in January. Hundley gets $3 million in 2013 and $4 million in 201, and the Padres have a $5 million option for 2015.

Hundley hit .288 with nine homers and 29 RBIs in 82 games last season.

A second-round draft pick in the 2005 amateur draft, Hundley has hit .255 with 30 homers and 126 RBIs in 305 games in the majors.

