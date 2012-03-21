2 CHP officers attacked during DUI traffic stop - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A man is in custody after attacking two CHP officers during a traffic stop early Wednesday morning.

It happened just after midnight, when the officers pulled over a driver on suspicion of DUI on Interstate 805 near Home Avenue.

The driver has been identified as 27-year-old Michael Little-John Carroll of Poway.

The officers say he became violent, when they told him he was going to be arrested. One officer tased him to end the struggle.

