Two displaced after apartment fire in Imperial Beach

IMPERIAL BEACH (CNS) - Firefighters made quick work of an apartment fire that displaced at least two adults in Imperial Beach early Wednesday.

The non-injury fire at the two-story apartment building at 1163 13th Street. was reported at 5:24 a.m., according to a San Diego fire-rescue dispatcher. Crews had the blaze knocked down by 5:39 a.m., he said.

The cause was under investigation.

At least two adults were displaced and the American Red Cross was asked to assist them, the dispatcher said.