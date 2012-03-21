SigAlert: Westbound I-8, person trapped in vehicle - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

SigAlert: Westbound I-8, person trapped in vehicle

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) – A SigAlert has been issued on Westbound Interstate 8 right before Interstate 15 Wednesday morning.

A vehicle is on its side and fire crews are working to extricate a person that is inside.

As of 7:00 a.m., the fast lane in that area is shut down and traffic is backed up before College.

The California Highway Patrol is also on the scene.

