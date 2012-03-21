Arsonist to be sentenced for Vista fires

VISTA (CNS) - A man who set a number of arson fires in Vista in 2010 is scheduled to be sentenced Wednesday to four years in state prison.

Nicholas Cole Figueroa, 20, pleaded guilty last month to a pair of arson counts and agreed to the stipulated prison term. He was originally charged with five counts of arson, three counts of burglary and misdemeanor trespassing.

Figueroa was arrested the night of July 26, 2010, after patrol deputies were instructed to watch for him.

Sheriff's officials said Figueroa was wanted because he was recognized from surveillance video at a car wash showing him inside the business before a kiosk was set ablaze on July 24, 2010.

Other evidence connected the defendant to other arson fires in the city of Vista between February 2010 and July 2010, authorities said.