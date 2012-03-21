San Diego man guilty of laundering money for pot ring

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A real estate agent has pleaded guilty to money laundering for helping San Diego County marijuana growers buy a home and 38 acres of land with their profits.

The Los Angeles Times says Marco Luis of Carlsbad is facing up to 10 years in prison and a $500,000 for submitting fake loan documents.

Authorities say he helped Joshua Hester and Kelsey Wiedenhoefer buy a $2 million, $4,500-square foot home in Rancho Santa Fe that was used to grow marijuana.

Prosecutors say he also helped Hester and another man buy land on Palomar Mountain where pot could be grown.

Hester and Wiedenhoefer pleaded guilty in January to drug charges.

___

Information from: Los Angeles Times

