Dog gets a second chance after surviving gunshot

CARLSBAD (CNS) - "Chance," the retriever mix found on the Viejas Indian Reservation with a serious gunshot wound, went home with his new family Wednesday, according to the county Department of Animal Services.

Chance, around 18 months old, was found by the side of a road on Feb. 20 by a woman who spotted the dog from her car. No one knows who shot him or why.

The canine suffered a single bullet wound that went into his torso and chest. He had to spend four days in an oxygen chamber.

His previous owner gave him up because he was unable to afford the dog's veterinary care, according to county Animal Services.

Sean and Adria Cavanaugh of North Park, who have two young children, were selected from among 45 applicants, said the department's Dan DeSousa.

"It was a hard decision to make because there were a lot of people who wanted Chance," DeSousa said. Two things worked in the family's favor, he said.

First, Sean works from home so the dog will have company, according to DeSousa. He said the other thing was that the Cavanaughs previously adopted from a private animal organization, and that worked out well. That dog died last year, he said.

"When we got the call, we were ecstatic. We've been excited all week," Sean Cavanaugh told reporters. "Just, you know, "Yeah! We got Chance."

The dog's lungs are still healing and will require additional checkups, DeSousa said.

His care was paid for in part by the Spirit Fund, made up of private donations for veterinary care above what Animal Services can provide. The Viejas Band of Kumeyaay Indians donated $2,500 to the fund last month.

 

 

