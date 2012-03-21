Feeding the Soul: Angel Faces benefit concert - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Feeding the Soul: Angel Faces benefit concert

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - The Feeding the Soul Foundation is celebrating its second birthday with a concert benefitting Angel Faces, which is an organization that helps young girls with burn injuries develop meaningful relationships.

Watch this video report to hear from Vallie Gilley, the founder of the Feeding the Soul Foundation and Lesia Cartelli the Founder of Angel Faces.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.