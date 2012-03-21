Man sentenced to four years in prison for setting four fires in Vista

VISTA (CNS) - A man who set four arson fires in Vista over a four-month period was sentenced Wednesday to four years in state prison.

Nicholas Cole Figueroa, 20, pleaded guilty last month to a pair of arson counts and agreed to the stipulated prison term. He was sentenced by Superior Court Judge K. Michael Kirkman.

Figueroa was arrested the night of July 26, 2010, after patrol deputies were instructed to watch for him.

Sheriff's officials said Figueroa was wanted because he was recognized from surveillance video at a car wash showing him inside the business before a kiosk was set ablaze on July 24, 2010.

Evidence connected the defendant to three other arson fires, including one at a hair salon, between April and July 2010, according to Deputy District Attorney Tracy Prior.

No one was injured in any of the fires, the prosecutor said.