Man stabbed in neck in Mission Beach

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 25-year-old man was stabbed in the throat by an acquaintance in Mission Beach early Thursday but the victim was expected to survive, police said.

The stabbing in the 700 block of Jersey Court was reported at 2:40 a.m., said San Diego police Officer Dino Delimitros.

The suspect is a 27-year-old man, Delimitros added. His status as of Thursday morning was not immediately disclosed.

