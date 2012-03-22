Radio campaign next step against Rush Limbaugh

NEW YORK (AP) — Rush
Limbaugh's opponents are starting a radio campaign against him Thursday,
seizing upon the radio star's attack of a Georgetown law student as a
"slut" to make a long-term effort aimed at weakening his business.
The
liberal Media Matters for America is using a past campaign against
Glenn Beck as a template. In Limbaugh, however, they're going after
bigger game. He's already fighting back and the group's stance has
provoked concerns that an effort to silence someone for objectionable
talk is in itself objectionable.
Media Matters is spending at least $100,000 for two advertisements that will run in eight cities.
The
ads use Limbaugh's own words about student Sandra Fluke, who testified
at a congressional hearing that contraception should be paid for in
health plans. Limbaugh, on his radio programs, suggested Fluke wanted to
be paid to have sex, which made her a "slut" and a "prostitute." In
return for the money, he said Fluke should post videos of herself having
sex. Under sharp criticism, Limbaugh later apologized.
In one of
the anti-Limbaugh ads, listeners are urged to call the local station
that carries Limbaugh to say "we don't talk to women like that" in our
city.
Ad time was purchased in Boston; Chicago; Detroit; Seattle;
Milwaukee; St. Louis; Macon, Ga.; and Cedar Rapids, Iowa. The cities
were selected to support active local campaigns against Limbaugh or
because of perceptions Limbaugh may be vulnerable in that market, said
Angelo Carusone of Media Matters.
"What we're really looking for
is a way to demonstrate the persistence of the effort and the fact that
it is on a wide scale," Carusone said.
A spokeswoman for Premiere
Radio Networks, which syndicates Limbaugh's show to more than 600 radio
stations nationally, said Media Matters has gone beyond criticism of
Limbaugh's words to an attempt to silence him and intimidate
advertisers.
"This is not about women," said Rachel Nelson,
Premiere spokeswoman. "It's not about ethics and it's not about the
nature of our public discourse. It's a direct attack on America's
guaranteed First Amendment right to free speech. It's essentially a call
for censorship masquerading as high-minded indignation."
Limbaugh,
on his radio show Wednesday, said he's being targeted in an attack that
was long-planned — not mentioning it was his words that lit the fuse.
"They're
not even really offended by what happened," he said. "This is just an
opportunity to execute a plan they've had in their drawer since 2009."
Determining how much of a financial impact the Fluke comments have already had on Limbaugh is murky business.
Radio
stations in Hawaii and Massachusetts have dropped his show. Media
Matters claims that 58 companies have specifically asked that their ads
be excluded from Limbaugh's show. Radio-Info.com's TRI Newsletter said
Premiere has circulated a list of 98 advertisers who want to avoid
"environments likely to stir negative sentiments," essentially all
politically pointed talk shows.
There's more. TRI also said a
group with several stations that air Limbaugh sent out a list of 31
advertisers who don't want to be on Limbaugh's show.
Premiere
notes that a list is sent out four times a year reminding stations of
advertisers who don't want to be part of controversial programming, and
suggests a reported exodus is exaggerated. The company offered no list
of its own, or a comparison that could show advertisers resistant to
Limbaugh or other controversial shows that predated the Fluke comments.
Some
companies said not to want to advertise within Limbaugh's program — JC
Penney, NAPA Auto Parts, Chapstick, Gold Bond, Green Mountain Coffee —
did not respond to requests to clarify their policies. One company
listed, NBC-TV, said the network was unaware of any policy or past
efforts to advertise with Limbaugh.
Valerie Geller, a veteran
radio consultant who worked at Limbaugh's WABC flagship in New York,
said it appears that advertising money coming into Limbaugh's show is
slowing down. "I think it's a very big wakeup call," she said.
Whether
the advertisers return is another question. Limbaugh has a daily
audience estimated at between 2 million and 3 million people, according
to Talkers magazine.
"I suspect some people will permanently stay
away," said Tom Taylor, executive editor at Radio-Info.com. "I suspect
some people will drift back to Rush. What you won't see is a press
release of someone saying, 'Hey, we're back with Rush!'"
While a
law student, Carusone was active in a campaign to reach Beck's
advertiser that began after the commentator said in July 2009 that
President Barack Obama had "a deep-seated hatred for white people."
Eventually, more than 400 advertisers said they didn't want to be part
of Beck's show and, for Fox, the ad revenue was nowhere near what would
be expected for a TV show as popular as Beck's. When Beck left Fox in
June 2011 to take his show to the Web, the parting was mutual.
The
idea with Limbaugh is similar: take advertisers away so rates go down,
Carusone said. Couple that with the need to keep track of ever-changing
lists of who will advertise with Limbaugh and who won't, and Media
Matters hopes that station managers, market by market, may someday
conclude that it's just not worth the trouble.
Conveniently, many
stations will soon have a choice. Former GOP presidential candidate Mike
Huckabee is launching his own syndicated radio show in April that will
air at the same time as Limbaugh's, and Huckabee's backers are touting
the show as a more civilized alternative.
Beyond the First
Amendment concerns, industry experts like Talkers magazine publisher
Michael Harrision are concerned that Media Matters' effort will simpy
take some advertisers out of radio altogether when they have different
options.
Carusone said Limbaugh has a chilling effect of his own.
"There are plenty of people who self-censor out of fear that Mr.
Limbaugh will smear them," he said.
The means of protest puts
Media Matters and the conservative Media Research Center in the unlikely
position of agreeing with each other. Brent Bozell, founder of the
conservative media watchdog, said his group also informs advertisers of
things it considers objectionable.
"We all have free speech," Bozell said.
That's
where the agreement stops. Bozell this week called on MSNBC chief Phil
Griffin to resign, citing objectionable things said in the past by Ed
Schultz and Al Sharpton, both MSNBC show hosts. It's in part retaliation
for attacks on Limbaugh, he said. The Fluke story was covered
extensively by MSNBC.
"There's a great sense of selective outrage that is going on here," he said.
