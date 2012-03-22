Retired sheriff's sergeant facing child porn charges

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A retired sheriff's sergeant is accused possessing and distributing hundreds of images of child porn.

Authorities began investigating 64-year-old John Garner last year, when Microsoft notified them he had uploaded child porn images onto his on-line file sharing account.

Garner worked for the sheriff's department for 16 years before retiring in 2010 and also served 18 years in the Navy.

A spokesperson for the Innocent Justice Foundation - a local non-profit dedicated to rescuing children from sexual abuse - said she's not surprised the suspect in this case had formerly been sworn to uphold the law.

"Often times we find child sex offenders are trusted members of the community, that's more often the case than not," said Heather Steele.

Garner was booked into federal prison Friday, March 16 and is out on $100,000 bail.