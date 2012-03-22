Realistic terror drill alarms people near Navy base - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Realistic terror drill alarms people near Navy base

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Shots were fired, explosives detonated and high speed boats raced along the bay Thursday morning. It was all part of a major security exercise by the Navy.

The large-scale anti-terrorism drill is supposed to protect San Diegans in the event of a real attack.

In this News 8 video story, Steve Price gets an up-close look at the dramatic preparations.

