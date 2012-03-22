Hero Bowl VI: Benefiting United Cerebral Palsy - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Hero Bowl VI: Benefiting United Cerebral Palsy

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - United Cerebral Palsy of San Diego County believes everyone should be free to live and work wherever they want.

And, local police, fire and law enforcement officers are doing their part to help. Watch this video report for all the details.

Hero Bowl VI

San Diego Enforcers vs. CFD Blaze
Valhalla High School
1725 Hillsdale Road, El Cajon, CA
March 24, 2012
5 PM

