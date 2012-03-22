Moorad steps down as Padres CEO

SAN DIEGO (AP) - Jeff Moorad has stepped down as the CEO of the San Diego Padres.
The club said Thursday that Moorad will remain as the franchise's vice chairman and will be responsible for overseeing the Padres' involvement in the development of Fox Sports San Diego.
Padres COO and President Tom Garfinkel will assume the CEO duties in the interim.
Earlier this month, Moorad withdrew his application to baseball to finalize his purchase of the club in order to focus on getting MLB's approval for the team's new TV deal with Fox. Moorad owns 49 percent of the Padres.
The San Diego Padres knew they'd need to play much better than they had been after losing six of their first seven games entering Friday night's series opener with the Houston Astros.
