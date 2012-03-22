Three admit guilt in beauty shop break-ins

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Two ex-cons and a woman pleaded guilty to felony charges Thursday for their roles in a burglary ring that targeted San Diego beauty shops.

Barron McNulty, Bryon Upham and Cierra Correo were arrested last November in connection with the crime spree that targeted 27 businesses, mostly in Hillcrest, Mission Hills and San Carlos, between April and late October 2011.

Deputy District Attorney Elizabeth Furnari said the male defendants snatched expensive hair and skin products from the salons, and Correo tried to sell them on the Internet.

"They were being advertised for sale on Amazon.com to unwitting customers," Furnari said. She did not know how much the defendants made from product sales.

Correo also maintained their bank accounts, according to the prosecutor.

McNulty pleaded guilty to four counts each of burglary and forgery, as well as receiving stolen property and conspiracy to possess stolen property. The forgery counts had to do with stolen checks and using a credit card that didn't belong to him.

McNulty, 28, served prison time previously for burglary and identity theft, Furnari said.

Upham admitted guilt to four counts of receiving stolen property and single counts each of burglary, possession of methamphetamine and conspiracy to possess stolen property.

Upham, 34, has previously been imprisoned for drug convictions.

Judge Eugenia Eyherabide told both men she would probably put them in county jail for seven years when they are sentenced next month.

Correo, who the prosecutor said was Upham's girlfriend at the time, pleaded guilty to one count of receiving stolen property. The judge said she was likely to receive 210 days in county jail when she is sentenced on May 8.