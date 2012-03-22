Ex-school aide pleads not guilty to felony molestation charges

CHULA VISTA (CNS) - A former special education teacher's aide at Ramona High School accused of molesting a teenager who lives in a South Bay group home pleaded not guilty to 11 felony charges Thursday.

Robert Buechner, 69, was charged with four counts each of oral copulation and lewd and lascivious activities with someone 14 or 15 years old, two counts of sodomy and a single charge of penetration with a foreign object.

Buechner, who resigned from his position at the high school when he was arrested, was ordered held in custody on $500,000 bail by Judge Katherine Bacal.

The alleged molestations took place over a period of several months, either at the boy's group home for at-risk youth, the defendant's car, or the man's house, Deputy District Attorney Karra Reedy said.

"This was a 14- or 15-year-old kid and this defendant was in a position of trust," Reedy said.

Buechner, who is married and has several adult children, met the alleged victim through a member of the boy's family, Chula Vista police Capt. Gary Wedge said.

Wedge said the victim did not attend Ramona High School, where the defendant worked for 7 1/2 years, and there was no reason to believe any students there were victimized.

Buechner faces nine years and eight months in prison if convicted, according to Reedy.