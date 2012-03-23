Sentencing for man who took pictures up skirts - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Sentencing for man who took pictures up skirts

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A man who pleaded guilty to using his cell phone to take pictures up women's skirts, will be sentenced Friday.

Julio Garcia admitted to taking pictures and videos of more than 100 girls and women in the North County.

Surveillance video captured Garcia in the act on several occasions. Authorities say his iPhone had 2,100 images, including 400 videos.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.