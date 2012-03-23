Father searches for missing college student

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) – There are new efforts to find a local college student who has been missing for more than a week.

Matthew Hygh was last seen March 13 at his dorm.

His father says people have volunteered planes and the search effort has taken to the sky. Volunteer pilots have been searching areas near Joshua Tree.

Law enforcement confirmed seeing Hygh's car on Highway 86 near Indio March 15. Investigators do not believe foul play is involved.

Matt's dad says his son may be trying to mimic the main character from the story "Into the Wild."

If you have information call Matt's dad at (517) 582-3414.