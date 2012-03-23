Houston full autopsy report to offer more details

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Whitney Houston's full autopsy report may offer more clues about whether the singer suffered a heart attack before her drowning death, officials said Friday.

The full report, which is expected to be released in a few weeks, may include test results and physical descriptions of the singer's heart that will show whether she suffered a heart attack, Assistant Chief Coroner Ed Winter said. The report is being compiled and Winter said he did not have access to its findings, which might show whether there were any obvious signs such as discoloration of her heart that would suggest Houston had a heart attack before slipping underwater in a bathtub at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Feb. 11.

Houston's death has been ruled an accidental drowning, with heart disease and cocaine use listed as contributing factors.

The report also will include detailed toxicology results that will show how much cocaine and its byproducts were in Houston's system when she died. Coroner's officials said Thursday that the results showed the singer used cocaine shortly before her death, and there were indications of chronic use.

Beverly Hills police detectives will use the full coroner's report to complete their investigative file, which is not expected to be publicly released. The department has said there were no signs of foul play in connection with Houston's death.

Houston's death on the eve of the Grammy Awards stunned the music industry and fans worldwide. The singer had battled addiction for years, but friends and family have said she appeared committed to making a comeback in the months before her death.

"We are saddened to learn of the toxicology results, although we are glad to now have closure," Patricia Houston, the singer's sister-in-law and manager, wrote in a statement to The Associated Press on Thursday.