Mega Millions $290 million drawing Friday night

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Feeling lucky? Well you might want to try buying a Mega Million ticket.

Friday night's Powerball Jackpot is nearly $300 million. No tickets matched all six numbers in Tuesday's drawing.

Friday night's drawing for $290 million will be the 17th since the last time a ticket with all six numbers was sold.

The odds of matching all five numbers along with the Mega number are roughly one in 175 million.