Police searching for armed robber "Red Beard Bandit"

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - San Diego police are releasing new surveillance video and photos to help track down an armed serial robber dubbed the "Red Beard Bandit."

He's wanted in connection with five gas station robberies in the past two weeks.

His latest hold-up was at a Shell Station in Kearny Mesa March 13th.

The clerk chased the robber out of the store, but police say he left his gun, sweatshirt, and some money behind.

If you have any information, you are asked to call police.