Army: PTSD treatable; some diagnosed return to war

(AP) — It is still not known if the soldier accused of killing 17
Afghans was ever diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder — but
even if he had been, that alone would not have prevented him from being
sent back to war.
The Army diagnosed 76,176 soldiers with PTSD
between 2000 and 2011. Of those, 65,236 soldiers were diagnosed at some
stage of their deployment.
Many returned to the battlefield after
mental health providers determined their treatment worked and their
symptoms had gone into remission, Army officials and mental health
professionals who treat troops say. The Army does not track the exact
number in combat diagnosed with PTSD nor those who are in combat and
taking medicine for PTSD.
The case of Sgt. Robert Bales has
sparked debate about whether the Army failed in detecting a soldier's
mental instability or pushed him too far. The Army is reviewing all its
mental health programs and its screening process in light of the March
11 shooting spree in two slumbering Afghan villages that killed
families, including nine children.
For some Americans, Bales is
the epitome of a soldier afflicted by war's psychological wounds, pushed
by the Army beyond his limits.
Bales' attorney says he does not
know if his client suffered from PTSD but his initial statements appear
to be building a possible defense around the argument that the horrific
crime was the result of a 10-year military veteran sent back to a war
zone for a fourth time after being traumatized.
Mental health
professionals say it's reasonable to consider PTSD but it was likely not
the sole factor that sent the 38-year-old father from Washington state
over the edge. Still, there is much that is not known about the
psychological wounds of war and how they can manifest themselves, and
even less is known about the impact of multiple deployments.
Military
officials say they have to rely on their mental health experts to
decide whether someone is mentally fit to go back into war, and they
cannot make a blanket policy of not redeploying troops diagnosed with
PTSD. The provider makes a recommendation, but the ultimate decision to
deploy a soldier rests with the unit commander.
Army Secretary
John McHugh told Congress this week that "we have in the military writ
large over 50,000 folks in uniform who have had at least four
deployments." Some have served double-digit deployments, where they
witnessed traumatic events.
"People do not understand that you can
be treated for PTSD," said Dr. Heidi Kraft, who cared for Marines in
Iraq in 2004 as a Navy combat psychologist. "It's a matter of turning a
traumatic memory into just that — a memory rather than something that
haunts you.
"You can't say the person hasn't live through trauma,
but symptoms can go completely into remission, where a person is very
functional and in fact emerges from treatment better or more resilient.
There is the misconception out there that if you have this diagnosis,
you will always be disabled, and that's just not true."
It also depends on the severity of the PTSD, which can last anywhere from months to years.
Some
troops treated for PTSD yearn to return to the battlefield where they
feel more comfortable surrounded by their fellow troops and on a mission
than in the unsettling quiet of their home life, mental health
professionals say.
But Bales' attorney said that was not the case with his client.
John
Henry Browne of Seattle said Bales had suffered injuries during his
deployments, including a serious foot injury and head trauma and did not
want to go on a fourth tour.
Military officials insist that Bales had been properly screened and declared fit for combat.
Army
officials say soldiers sent to war may be checked up to five times,
including before being deployed, during combat, once they return home
and six months and a year later. The Army screens soldiers for
depression and PTSD, asking questions to find out about any social
stressors, sleep disruption and other problems. Those who are detected
as having problems go on to a second phase of screening.
Officials
say, however, that no test is considered diagnostically definitive for
mental illness in general or PTSD in particular.
Critics say the
Army has a history of bandaging the problem and rushing troops back into
combat by loading them up on prescription drugs. Military courts also
do not recognize PTSD as a legitimate defense, said attorney Geoffrey
Nathan who has represented a number of court martialed troops.
"They're still in a state of denial as to what combat soldiers go through in the field of battle," Nathan said.
The
Army says it's committed to the health of the force, pointing out it
has invested $710 million in behavioral health care and doubled the
number of mental health workers since 2007.
"The Army has a robust
policy to return soldiers who are fit for duty to combat units as soon
as possible," said Army spokesman George Wright. "If a soldier has a
broken leg, and he is healed, and fully capable of conducting the
mission, he's eligible to return to duty. It's the same when qualified
medical doctors, psychologists or psychiatrists determine a soldier
suffering from a behavioral health disorder is healed. If he displays
the signs that he's fully capable of accomplishing the mission as a
solider, he'll be returned to duty."
Treatment can result in cure
for some patients with PTSD, but more often results in improvement in
symptoms and functioning, not a complete cure, according to the Army.
PTSD can recur after treatment on exposure to other traumatic events or
stressors. According to some studies, up to 80 percent of people with
PTSD also suffer from another psychiatric disorder, making it
challenging to make an accurate diagnosis.
The Army says its
doctors look at a soldier's current clinical condition and rely heavily
on the soldier telling the provider whether symptoms have subsided. The
Army says it recognizes that deploying a soldier who is not medically
ready puts both the individual and unit at risk.
PTSD is a
condition that results from experiencing or seeing a traumatic event,
whether it's being in a car crash or witnessing a battlefield casualty.
Browne
said a fellow soldier's leg had been blown off days before the rampage
and Bales had seen the wounds. A U.S. defense official said it is likely
that a soldier from Bales' unit suffered a leg wound a day or two
before the March 11 shootings, but military officials have no evidence
that this has any connection to the massacre.
Bales also remembers
very little or nothing from the time the military believes he went on
the rampage, according to his attorney.
Not remembering a
traumatic event or avoiding the memory is a classic symptom of PTSD,
along with recurrent nightmares, flashbacks, irritability and feeling
distant from other people.
But mental health experts believe other
factors were at play. Bales' personal history shows he had a past
assault charge against a former girlfriend that required anger
management classes, and also financial troubles.
Those who suffer
from PTSD are prone to acting out, according to the Department of
Veterans Affairs National Center for PTSD. But the violent behavior is
usually against family members or fellow troops, not strangers, mental
health professionals say.
Dr. Harry Croft, a San
Antonio, Texas psychiatrist who has diagnosed 7,000 veterans with PTSD
for the Veterans Affairs Department and written the book "I Always Sit
With My Back to The Wall" about PTSD said the case has set back years of
work to erase the perception that veterans are walking time bombs who
can go off without warning. Veteran advocates point to one tabloid
headline labeling the then-unidentified suspect "Sergeant Psycho."
That
stereotype, they say, has caused employers to shy away from hiring
veterans returning from war and steered singles away from getting
involved in relationships with them.
"Even the most severe cases
of PTSD alone would not have caused such a heinous act like this," said
Croft. "Something else was definitely going on, most probably severe
depression, psychosis, substance abuse or he received some terrible news
from home that pushed him over the edge."
Chief Medical
Writer Marilynn Marchione in Milwaukee and Associated Press writer
Robert Burns in Washington, D.C., contributed to this report.
