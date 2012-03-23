Hit-and-run driver seriously injures delivery man in College Area

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 31-year-old man was hospitalized with a fractured pelvis and serious internal injuries Friday after he was struck in a hit-and-run crash in the College Area as he delivered Domino's pizzas on his motor scooter, police said.

The man was struck in the intersection of 63rd Street and Montezuma Road about 10:40 p.m. Thursday, said San Diego police Officer David Stafford.

As he drove through the intersection with a green light, his Vespa was struck by a westbound Ford pickup making a left turn in front of him, Stafford said.

The pickup is dark gray and believed to have front-left fender and headlight damage, Stafford said. The pickup also may have green paint marks from the scooter.