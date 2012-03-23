4 men, 1 woman arrested in connection with battery theft ring

SANTEE (CNS) - Four men and a woman were in custody Friday in connection with a battery-theft ring in which a variety of vehicle types were targeted in the East County, authorities said.
From Feb. 1 to March 21, a total of 31 batteries were stolen from private and commercial vehicles, including trucks, golf carts and motor homes in the East County, said San Diego County sheriff's Sgt. Craig Johnson.
On Wednesday, patrol deputies received a report that two batteries were stolen from a motor home in the 9500 block of Nicole Way in Santee, Johnson said.
A witness to the theft gave investigators a description of the thieves, their car and a license plate number, which was registered to a residence on Beechtree Street in El Cajon, he said.
Investigators and patrol deputies placed the Beechtree Street address under surveillance and checked local recycling businesses for the suspects' vehicle. They determined the suspects had just left an El Cajon recycling business after selling batteries, Johnson said.
Within minutes, three people returned to the Beechtree Street residence, where they were arrested, according to Johnson, who said two additional suspects from previous battery thefts were arrested around the same time during a traffic stop.
Brandon Elder, 25, of Lakeside was arrested on suspicion of petty theft and possession of a controlled substance, which Johnson identified as heroin.
Daniel Stevenson, 23, of Lakeside was arrested on suspicion of petty theft and being under the influence of a controlled substance.
Brooke Winter, 21, of El Cajon was arrested on suspicion of petty theft, and Brian Shay, 18, of Santee was arrested on suspicion of parole violation.
Jacob Lippert, 18, of La Mesa was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance -- heroin, according to Johnson -- and being in possession of drug-consumption paraphernalia and burglary tools.
The investigation remains open, Johnson said, adding that more people may be involved in the burglary spree.
"The public is encouraged to keep their vehicles secured and minimize the potential for theft," the sergeant said.
The search for a missing boater in Oceanside ended when authorities recovered the man's body hours after the boat he rented Saturday morning washed ashore without him.
A 57-year-old man is dead after his truck crashed, head-on, into another car in North County late Friday night. That collision has many residents concerned with the construction along the roadway and whether it’s a hazard to drivers.
Several people were rushed to the hospital Saturday following, what appears to be, a human smuggling attempt.
A man suspected of carrying out an armed holdup and carjacking in Hillcrest Friday got into a collision hours later in the East County and then fled on foot, prompting police to descend on the area in search of him.
A former lieutenant for a Mexican drug cartel was sentenced Friday to more than 11 years in prison for his role in a criminal smuggling organization responsible for shipping heroin, cocaine and methamphetamine from Mexico into San Diego.
A legal battle against the San Diego Association of Government's long-term transportation plan ended Friday when the agency and the environmental group plaintiffs settled out of court.
Rep. Darrell Issa Friday praised Escondido for becoming the first city in San Diego County to express support for the Trump administration's lawsuit against California's so-called sanctuary laws.
April is “Donate Life” month and San Diego transplant recipients are coming together to encourage organ donation.
It has been nearly four months since the Lilac Fire ripped through the North County – sending families and their animals running for safety.