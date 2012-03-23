San Diego County gas prices fall for 8th straight day

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County fell six-tenths of a cent Friday to $4.348, the eighth decrease in nine days.

The average price is 2.5 cents less than one week ago, but 16.9 cents more than a month ago and 36.8 cents higher than a year ago, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

"We are seeing some impact at the pump from a reduction in wholesale gasoline prices," said Jeffrey Spring of the Automobile Club of Southern California.

"This is the third week with relatively small price changes, so it may be a signal that prices have peaked early this year. However, spring typically is a volatile time for gas prices and any incident relating to supply could make prices change direction."