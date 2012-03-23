Copycat Geezer Bandit at work in the Bay Area

It has been nearly four months since the Lilac Fire ripped through the North County – sending families and their animals running for safety.
National Tartan Day is a United States observance on April 6 each year. It commemorates the Scottish Declaration of Independence, from which the American Declaration of Independence was modeled on.
The San Diego-Imperial Council Scout Fair gets underway this weekend. This annual community wide event will showcase first-class programs in a fun and exciting way.
"Tony The Movie: The story of homelessness in San Diego" started out as a film project, a hobby for Dennis Stein now nominated for San Diego Film Awards Feature Documentary.
News 8 and the San Diego Padres teamed up for a special Innovate 8 community project on Thursday. Hundreds of students, teachers and families showed up at Petco Park to hear News 8's Chief Meteorologist Matt Baylow and guests explain the science behind weather.
He's a YouTuber with millions of followers, an emotional healing coach, teacher, performer, speaker and author.
Roscoe, a 7-year-old American Pit Bull mix, is a cheerful and bubbly boy looking for a loving home to call his own.
It's Passover, a time to celebrate history, family and traditions. Rabbi Reuven Mann, long-time teacher and pulpit rabbi, visits Morning Extra with his new book, Eternally Yours, God’s Greatest Gift to Mankind.
This amazing insect lives in the tropical and subtropical forests of southeast Asia. It is a master of camouflage, having evolved to look just like the plants that they live on and eat, thus hiding from predators in plain sight.