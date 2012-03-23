Comedian Gallagher to retire from performing live

FILE - In this Nov. 18, 2006 file photo, comedian Gallagher smashes strawberry syrup and flour at the end of his performance at the Five Flags Theater in Dubuque, Iowa. (AP Photo/Telegraph Herald, Jeremy Portje, File)

MARION, Ohio (AP) — The comedian Gallagher says he's had his fill of performing live onstage and is retiring after 32 years.

The Los Angeles-based comedian, whose full name is Leo Anthony Gallagher, told an Ohio radio station on Thursday that his retirement plans include posting his writings online and possibly appearing at private parties.

Gallagher is known for smashing watermelons with a sledgehammer. He had a heart attack March 14 before a performance at a suburban Dallas bar. He came out of a medically induced coma this week and was released from a hospital Wednesday.

He told Scott Spears of WDCM in Marion that it sometimes didn't matter how clever his jokes were if the audience couldn't hold their liquor. He said the job is like "baby-sitting people who can't handle alcohol."

