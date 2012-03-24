Family of 62-yr-old grandmother pleads for hit-and-run driver to surrender

BARRIO LOGAN (CBS 8) - A family is praying for a local grandmother who remains in critical condition after being struck down by a hit-and-run driver in Barrio Logan, and also praying that whoever is responsible will surrender.

62-year-old Rosa Estrada was walking from her apartment to the bus stop on her way to work Tuesday morning shortly before 5am, when she attempted to cross National Avenue near Dewey Street.

"Somebody hit her and kept driving, and left her on the side of the road, " said Rosa's daughter-in-law, Cindy Estrada.

An anonymous witness who called authorities from a nearby pay phone said a red Ford Explorer struck the victim, then continued driving northbound on National Avenue, before turning right onto Cesar Chavez Parkway.

Estrada, a grandmother to two-year-old twin boys, suffered a broken arm and collarbone, more than ten broken ribs, a head injury and internal organ damage. She was taken to UCSD's Trauma Center, where she remains.

She underwent her second surgery earlier Friday, and is expected to undergo more surgery next week.

As her family focuses on their loved one's recovery, they are also searching for answers as to who is responsible.

"We know that there are witnesses," said Sonia Fukumoto, Rosa's niece. "We know that there are."

Rosa's family is pleading for anyone with information to do the right thing and step forward, even if they do so anonymously.

"She's a mom, an aunt, a grandma to my two twin boys, and we want her to get better, and we want this person to surrender to police," Cindy Estrada told News 8.

"If she could say something, she would be praying for the person that hit her," added Fukumoto, "praying that they wouldn't suffer through the guilt that they're having."

Anyone with information on this hit-and-run accident, or who may have seen a Red Ford Explorer in Barrio Logan early Tuesday morning is asked to call Crimestoppers at 888-580-8477. You do not have to give your name.