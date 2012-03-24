Chula Vista checkpoint yields arrest

CHULA VISTA (CNS) - Chula Vista police arrested one drunken driving suspect and ticketed nine people for driving without a valid license at a checkpoint operation that wrapped up early Saturday.

Police set up in the 600 block of Palomar Street about 6 p.m. Friday and screened 669 of about 1,600 drivers who passed through up until about 1 a.m., police said.

Two drivers were cited for having open alcoholic containers in the vehicle, and a third was cited for possession of marijuana.

People caught driving without a valid license can have their vehicles towed and impounded up to 30 days, and that can cost up to about $1,200.

