Rain showers hit San Diego County

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Gusty winds from a Pacific storm that swept into the region were blowing throughout San Diego County Sunday as morning sunshine gave way to rain and the possibility of mountain snow.

A wind advisory was issued for coastal areas, valleys which was set to remain in effect until 8 p.m. and the mountains until 3 a.m. Monday. South to southwest winds of 15 to 25 mph were expected to blow across coastal areas and valleys with gusts of up to 40 mph possible, according to the National Weather Service.

As of about 3:50 p.m. gusts of 39 mph were recorded in La Jolla, 35 mph at Lindbergh Field, 34 mph in Rancho Bernardo, 31 mph at SeaWorld and 29 mph in Mission Valley, according to the NWS.

The gusts could down tree limb and palm tree fronds and could make travel difficult, especially for high profile vehicles, according to NWS forecasters.

Rain was also expected to fall over coastal areas this afternoon with widespread showers and possible thunderstorms this evening, according to the NWS. As of late afternoon rain was light rain was reported in Carlsbad and on Interstate 15 near Pala. Rain was also reported in Ramona, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The NWS also listed rainfall in Julian, Valley Center, in Oceanside and near San Pasqual.

Gusts expected to reach up to 55 mph in the mountains could also make for difficult driving conditions as they could down power lines and tree limbs, the NWS said. Mountain winds were expected between 20 to 30 mph with the strongest winds this afternoon, but were expected to decrease Sunday night.

Gauges in Boulevard recorded gusts 39 mph in Harrison Park, of 38 mph in Boulevard, at 24 mph the Lucky 5 Ranch near Julian.

A winter weather advisory was also set to go into effect at 6 p.m. for mountain areas higher than 5,000 feet including Cuyamaca, Mount Laguna and Ranchita, which could receive heavy snowfall.

Forecasters expected 2 inches or less to fall in areas below 5,000 feet, 2 to 4 inches in higher areas and greater amounts in areas above 5,500 feet.

The blowing snow and fog could reduce visibility to near zero at times. Residents and travelers in higher altitudes were advised to be prepared for hazardous driving conditions due to slick roads and to carry chains, extra food and clothing, the NWS said.

California residents can get information about road conditions by calling (800) 427-7623.