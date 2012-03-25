Police search for suspects in deadly Mount Hope shooting

SAN DIEGO (CNS/CBS 8) – Grief counselors will be at a local middle school Monday, after a 14-year-old was shot and killed while visiting friends and family.

San Diego police are now searching for two gunmen who opened fire on a group of young men, killing Richard Carrillo.

The shooting in the south alley of 3500 Island Avenue was reported at 8:07 p.m. Saturday, San Diego police Lt. Ernie Herbert said.

Carrillo was sitting on the tailgate of a parked pickup truck, talking with friends, when a dark-colored SUV rolled up, and two Hispanic men in their 20s got out and started shooting, he said.

Carrillo was fatally wounded as he ran, Herbert said. The shooters got back in the SUV and fled westbound, he said.

Carrillo was an eighth grader at Millennial Tech Middle School. A memorial is being planned for Tuesday.

Anyone with more information about the killing was asked to call detectives at (619) 531-2293, or Crimestoppers at (888) 580-8477.