Police investigate sexual assault in University Heights

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 24-year-old woman was sexually assaulted in a University Heights apartment Saturday, but was able to break free from her attackers, escape and call police, San Diego police said.

The woman left a party with friends about 5 a.m. and was walking in the 3700 block of Louisiana Street, but became separated from the group, according to San Diego police Officer David Stafford.

She found herself in the 4100 block of Florida Street, where she accepted an unknown man's invitation to enter his apartment, Stafford said.

Inside the residence was a second unknown man and the victim was sexually assaulted by both suspects, Stafford said.

The woman fought the two men and broke free. She escaped the apartment and called police, Stafford said.

The suspects were both described as black men who were about 5 feet-9 and 180 pounds with a thin muscular build. One suspect was about 30 to 35 years old and had short black hair and brown eyes and was wearing blue jeans and a red t-shirt.

The second suspect was between 28 and 35 with lighter skin. He was wearing blue jeans and a light colored tank top. The suspects were last seen in the 4100 block of Florida Street.

