San Diegans stand up for Trayvon Martin

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Community members in San Diego are demanding justice for Trayvon Martin. People gathered Sunday in support for the boy's parents who are calling for the arrest and prosecution of his killer.

News 8's Doug Kolk files this video report from City Heights with more on the Stand Up for Trayvon rally.

