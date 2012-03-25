Brush fire breaks out near San Ysidro High School

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A fire broke out Sunday in an abandoned house then spread to surrounding rubbish and brush south of San Ysidro High School in southern San Diego, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

The fire was reported in the vicinity of Airway and Otay Mesa roads about 4:25 p.m., according to a SDFRD dispatcher.

The fire spread to the surrounding brush and a second team was called, but the falling rain helped firefighters get the blaze under control before it could spread to a nearby canyon area, the dispatcher said.

The fire was reported to be knocked down at 5:13 p.m., according to SDFRD.

