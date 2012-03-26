Jury selection for accused freeway shooter

KEARNY MESA (CBS 8) - Jury selection begins Monday morning, for a man accused of shooting at cars on the 1-63 in Kearny Mesa.

Prosecutors say 59-year-old Stephen Dragasits hit two cars, injuring a USD student. They say he fired at random from his parked motor home.

He was arrested after investigators found his DNA on bullet shells from the crime scene.

If convicted he faces 43 years to life behind bars.