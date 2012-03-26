Secretary of Defense to visit USS Peleliu in San Diego - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Secretary of Defense to visit USS Peleliu in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Secretary of Defense Leon Panetta will be in San Diego Monday to visit the USS Peleliu operating off the coast of California.

The Secretary will travel from Camp Pendleton to the Peleliu aboard a landing craft air cushion.

He will observe helicopter and jet operations and hold a town hall with sailors and Marines.

