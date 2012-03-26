Nonpartisan voters urged to check ballot status ahead of presidential primary

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The 25 percent of San Diego voters who are registered as nonpartisans will not see any presidential candidates on their June 5 primary ballots unless they make arrangements in advance, county Registrar of Voters Deborah Seiler said Monday.

"If you want to vote for a presidential candidate, most parties require you to register with their party," Seiler said. "A nonpartisan ballot will not list any presidential candidates."

The Republican, Libertarian, Green and Peace and Freedom parties are having closed primaries, she said.

Two options are available for nonpartisans who want to cast a presidential primary vote.

She said they can request ballots of the Democratic or American Independent parties or re-register with another party.

All ballots will have the down-ticket candidates -- such as Senate, House and state legislative hopefuls -- for each party, Seiler said.

Voters should check their registration in the next few weeks before sample ballots are mailed to make sure their party preference and personal information are correct, by logging onto sdvote.com, she said.