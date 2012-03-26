SF slaying suspect had been ordered deported

San Francisco Police officers inspect outside of a home on Howth Street in San Francisco, Friday, March 23, 2012. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — An immigration judge in 2006 ordered the suspect in the slayings of five people in San Francisco to be removed from the country.

However, he remained in the U.S. after the Vietnamese government declined to provide necessary documents.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials said Monday that 35-year-old Binh Thai Luc, a Vietnamese citizen, was contacted by ICE while he was serving a prison sentence for robbery and assault with a deadly weapon in California.

Gillian Christensen, ICE's deputy press secretary, said that under U.S. law Luc could not be held for more than 180 days while the government sought his removal, so they released him.

