Children help first lady plant White House garden

First lady Michelle Obama plants vegetable seedlings with Girl Scouts, foreground, from left, Emma Vonderlinn, Emily Burnham, of Fairport N.Y., and Gia Muto, during a spring planting of the White House kitchen garden. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Michelle Obama on Monday planted vegetables and plants at the White House with children from across the country as part of her broader initiative to promote healthy eating.

The first lady was helped by school children from New York, Pennsylvania and North Carolina in planting potatoes, spinach, broccoli, carrots, radishes and onions at her fourth annual spring planting. Children from Washington-area schools, who have helped in previous years, also joined in the planting of the White House garden.

The vegetable garden is the first at the executive mansion since Eleanor Roosevelt's Victory Garden.

White House chefs Cris Comerford, Sam Kass and Bill Yosses were also on hand to help the children with sowing plants.

Mrs. Obama said the kitchen garden is part of her Let's Move! Initiative to spark discussion about healthy eating habits for children.

"It's an important way to have a good conversation about your health," she told the children.

The children who were selected to help with the White House garden this year had written to Mrs. Obama about their own gardening experiences at school and in their community.

