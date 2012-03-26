Hazardous materials spill in Escondido

ESCONDIDO (CNS) - Tens of thousands of gallons of a caustic chemical spilled at a water-filtration complex near Lake Dixon late Monday afternoon, necessitating a large-scale cleanup project but causing no reported injuries or public contamination threats.

The hazardous-material release at the plant north of El Norte Parkway was reported about 4 p.m., but no public evacuations were ordered, according to the Escondido Fire Department.

The sodium hydroxide, commonly known as lye, began flowing out of two malfunctioning 15,000-gallon storage tanks, fire Division Chief Herb Griffin told reporters.

Much of the chemical flowed into a nearby canyon after coursing down a driveway, Griffin said. Crews were working to determine how best to contain the rest of the substance.

About half of the roughly 30,000-gallon spill pooled in a safe containment area, Griffin told news crews.