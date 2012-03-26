Cafasso Meatball Company: First family of meatballs

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - In the kitchen of the company that bears his name, Vittorio Cafasso is a natural.

Vittorio is literally at home in the Cafasso Meatball Company, surrounded by three generations of his family.

"My daughters, they are the owners," he said.

After operating a successful Huntington Beach restaurant for 27 years, Vittorio has brought his recipes and his talents to a strip mall on Carmel Mountain Road. There, they are not afraid to toss around some new ideas when it comes to the traditional meatball. Daughter Gina explains.

"This is the classic beef meatball, this is our top seller. We have our turkey meatballs, our second best seller," she said.

At the Cafasso Meatball Company, you have options.

"Our beef and bacon, 50 percent beef, 50 percent bacon. It's a hickory bacon, and here's beef and pork. I think this is the most traditional Italian meatball," Gina said.

And all the options at the Cafasso Meatball Company are good ones.

"Then we have our gluten-free for people who don't eat any bread products or anything. And then we have our spicy beef and pork," Gina said.

Alongside other Italian specialties, they also are the providers of meatball sliders, all variations on Vittorio's virtuosity.

"I'm so thankful that he's come out of retirement to help us out," Gina said.

Traditions are handcrafted in the kitchen of the Cafasso Meatball Company, where the patriarch shares his passion for food and family.



Cafasso Meatball Company

12075 Carmel Mountain Road, Suite 205

San Diego, CA 92128

(858) 451-2255

