Cafasso Meatball Company: First family of meatballs - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Cafasso Meatball Company: First family of meatballs

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - In the kitchen of the company that bears his name, Vittorio Cafasso is a natural.

Vittorio is literally at home in the Cafasso Meatball Company, surrounded by three generations of his family.

"My daughters, they are the owners," he said.

After operating a successful Huntington Beach restaurant for 27 years, Vittorio has brought his recipes and his talents to a strip mall on Carmel Mountain Road. There, they are not afraid to toss around some new ideas when it comes to the traditional meatball. Daughter Gina explains.

"This is the classic beef meatball, this is our top seller. We have our turkey meatballs, our second best seller," she said.

At the Cafasso Meatball Company, you have options.

"Our beef and bacon, 50 percent beef, 50 percent bacon. It's a hickory bacon, and here's beef and pork. I think this is the most traditional Italian meatball," Gina said.

And all the options at the Cafasso Meatball Company are good ones.

"Then we have our gluten-free for people who don't eat any bread products or anything. And then we have our spicy beef and pork," Gina said.

Alongside other Italian specialties, they also are the providers of meatball sliders, all variations on Vittorio's virtuosity.

"I'm so thankful that he's come out of retirement to help us out," Gina said.

Traditions are handcrafted in the kitchen of the Cafasso Meatball Company, where the patriarch shares his passion for food and family.


Cafasso Meatball Company
12075 Carmel Mountain Road, Suite 205
San Diego, CA 92128
(858) 451-2255

  • CBS 8 FeaturesMore>>

  • Evacuated horses during Lilac Fire heading home

    Evacuated horses during Lilac Fire heading home

    Friday, April 6 2018 9:21 PM EDT2018-04-07 01:21:46 GMT

    It has been nearly four months since the Lilac Fire ripped through the North County – sending families and their animals running for safety.

     

    It has been nearly four months since the Lilac Fire ripped through the North County – sending families and their animals running for safety.

     

  • Celebrating Tartan Day in San Diego

    Celebrating Tartan Day in San Diego

    Friday, April 6 2018 4:43 PM EDT2018-04-06 20:43:03 GMT

    National Tartan Day is a United States observance on April 6 each year. It commemorates the Scottish Declaration of Independence, from which the American Declaration of Independence was modeled on.

     

    National Tartan Day is a United States observance on April 6 each year. It commemorates the Scottish Declaration of Independence, from which the American Declaration of Independence was modeled on.

     

  • San Diego-Imperial Council Scout Fair kicks off Saturday

    San Diego-Imperial Council Scout Fair kicks off Saturday

    Friday, April 6 2018 4:33 PM EDT2018-04-06 20:33:37 GMT

    The San Diego-Imperial Council Scout Fair gets underway this weekend. This annual community wide event will showcase first-class programs in a fun and exciting way.

     

    The San Diego-Imperial Council Scout Fair gets underway this weekend. This annual community wide event will showcase first-class programs in a fun and exciting way.

     
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.