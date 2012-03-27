Police officer rescues woman from burning home

SAN DIEGO (CNS/CBS 8) - A veteran San Diego police officer and a San Diego State University police officer rescued an elderly woman from a burning house in San Carlos early Tuesday, a city police sergeant said.

The fire at the corner of Jackson Drive and Boulder Lake Avenue was reported about 1 a.m., according to San Diego police Sgt. Jeff Napier. Neither officer was injured, he said.

Four people were displaced by the fire, which caused an estimated $150,000 in property loss, according to a San Diego fire-rescue dispatcher.

One woman was taken to a hospital for non-life threatening injuries, she said. The injured woman was unable to flee the home without help because she suffers from multiple sclerosis.

The woman lives in the home with her sister and two other female relatives, according to a local news station, which reported that an overloaded electrical outlet may have been to blame.

The official cause of the fire was under investigation, according to the fire department dispatcher.

News 8's Angelique Lizarde files this video report with more on the brave rescue.