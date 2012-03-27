Man hospitalized, dog saved from Oceanside house fire

OCEANSIDE (CNS) - A man was airlifted to the hospital with severe burn injuries Tuesday morning after his Oceanside home caught fire, authorities said.

The fire in the 2700 block of Lancelot Drive was reported at 1:15 a.m., according to a dispatcher for the Oceanside Fire Department. Containment was declared at 2:03 a.m., she said.

The official cause was under investigation, though broadcast reports indicated the blaze may have started in a wood-burning stove.