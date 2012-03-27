Suspect in Rolando hit and run arrested - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Suspect in Rolando hit and run arrested

ROLANDO (CBS 8) - A man is in custody Tuesday after a hit and run in Rolando.

The accident happened on 58th Street and University Avenue.

A woman, who is about 5 months pregnant, was hit and taken to the hospital. She is expected to be ok.

Check back fore more updates on this developing story.

