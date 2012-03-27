Extra Comic-Con tickets go on sale Tuesday

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A small number of four-day passes and single-day tickets to this summer's Comic-Con International at the San Diego Convention Center will go on sale Tuesday over the Internet.

The sale of extra tickets is open only to Comic-Con members as of Feb. 29, and people who have already purchased four-day or Saturday passes are not eligible, according to organizers. Those who will be allowed to purchase badges have been informed by e-mail.

The initial ticket sale, on March 3, resulted in a sellout in a little over 80 minutes. An undisclosed number of those passes became available due to cancellations or other reasons, the organizers said.

The 2012 Comic-Con International, the largest annual event at the Convention Center, will run from July 11-15.