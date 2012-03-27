Bobby Brown arrested on suspicion of DUI

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Officials in Southern California say Bobby Brown has been arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.

California Highway Patrol Officer Mike Harris says Brown was arrested around 12:20 p.m. Monday in the San Fernando Valley north of Los Angeles. He failed a field sobriety test and was booked on suspicion of DUI.

Harris says the R&B singer was pulled over after an officer saw him talking on his cellphone without a hands-free unit and noticed he appeared to be impaired.

Los Angeles police say Brown was released from jail on his own recognizance shortly before 2 p.m.

The 43-year-old is the ex-husband of Whitney Houston and a founding member of the group New Edition.

An email message to his attorney, Christopher Brown, was not immediately returned.