2 suspects arrested in shooting death at liquor store

CHULA VISTA (CNS) - Two young men were in custody Tuesday on suspicion of murder after being arrested in Mexico in connection with a homicide in Chula Vista earlier this month, police said.
Karim Alvarez, 19, and David Chavoya, 18, were arrested Monday on suspicion of murder in connection with the March 14 slaying of 20-year-old Jimmy Rodriguez, according to Chula Vista police Capt. Gary Wedge.
Rodriguez was found with multiple gunshot wounds on the ground outside Bobar Liquor at 600 F St. around 9 p.m. March 14, Wedge said. Paramedics took him to a local trauma center, where he died.
The Chula Vista Police Department's Crimes of Violence Unit later identified Alvarez and Chavoya as suspects in the slaying, Wedge said without elaboration.
Alvarez and Chavoya were arrested in Mexico by the San Diego Fugitive Task Force and Mexican authorities.
Police did not immediately discuss a possible motive, but Wedge said both suspects are believed to have gang associations. They were each booked into San Diego County Jail on suspicion of murder.
Anyone with information about the incident was urged to call the Chula Vista Police Department's Crimes of Violence Unit at (619) 691-5202.
The search for a missing boater in Oceanside ended when authorities recovered the man's body hours after the boat he rented Saturday morning washed ashore without him.
A 57-year-old man is dead after his truck crashed, head-on, into another car in North County late Friday night. That collision has many residents concerned with the construction along the roadway and whether it’s a hazard to drivers.
Several people were rushed to the hospital Saturday following, what appears to be, a human smuggling attempt.
A man suspected of carrying out an armed holdup and carjacking in Hillcrest Friday got into a collision hours later in the East County and then fled on foot, prompting police to descend on the area in search of him.
A former lieutenant for a Mexican drug cartel was sentenced Friday to more than 11 years in prison for his role in a criminal smuggling organization responsible for shipping heroin, cocaine and methamphetamine from Mexico into San Diego.
A legal battle against the San Diego Association of Government's long-term transportation plan ended Friday when the agency and the environmental group plaintiffs settled out of court.
Rep. Darrell Issa Friday praised Escondido for becoming the first city in San Diego County to express support for the Trump administration's lawsuit against California's so-called sanctuary laws.
April is “Donate Life” month and San Diego transplant recipients are coming together to encourage organ donation.
It has been nearly four months since the Lilac Fire ripped through the North County – sending families and their animals running for safety.