2 suspects arrested in shooting death at liquor store

CHULA VISTA (CNS) - Two young men were in custody Tuesday on suspicion of murder after being arrested in Mexico in connection with a homicide in Chula Vista earlier this month, police said.

Karim Alvarez, 19, and David Chavoya, 18, were arrested Monday on suspicion of murder in connection with the March 14 slaying of 20-year-old Jimmy Rodriguez, according to Chula Vista police Capt. Gary Wedge.

Rodriguez was found with multiple gunshot wounds on the ground outside Bobar Liquor at 600 F St. around 9 p.m. March 14, Wedge said. Paramedics took him to a local trauma center, where he died.

The Chula Vista Police Department's Crimes of Violence Unit later identified Alvarez and Chavoya as suspects in the slaying, Wedge said without elaboration.

Alvarez and Chavoya were arrested in Mexico by the San Diego Fugitive Task Force and Mexican authorities.

Police did not immediately discuss a possible motive, but Wedge said both suspects are believed to have gang associations. They were each booked into San Diego County Jail on suspicion of murder.

Anyone with information about the incident was urged to call the Chula Vista Police Department's Crimes of Violence Unit at (619) 691-5202.