Mega Millions jackpot is $363,000,000

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Tuesday night's Mega Millions Lotto jackpot has ballooned to $363 million.

The jackpot has been growing since January 24th.

In the last drawing, no one got the big prize, but there were almost three million winning tickets. The odds of winning the jackpot are one out of 176 million.

The winner will have the option of taking the full jackpot over 26-years or a lump sum payout of $259 million.